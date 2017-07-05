Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

There Has Been A Date Set For The Release Of "Top Gun: Maverick"

There Has Been A Date Set For The Release Of "Top Gun: Maverick"
There Has Been A Date Set For The Release Of “Top Gun: Maverick”
There Has Been A Date Set For The Release Of “Top Gun: Maverick”
There Has Been A Date Set For The Release Of “Top Gun: Maverick”

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This is the news that we have been waiting for since the day that the news broke of a 2nd Top gun movie and Paramount has finally announced that July 12, 2019 as the release date for “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise. Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on “Oblivion,” will direct, and Jerry Bruckheimer will return to produce the sequel to “Top Gun.” 2 years… but it’ll be worth the wait!

The sequel will take on the modern-day technology of drones, and how Cruise’s character must deal with the rise of that technology, which is putting his style of jet fighter in the obsolete category. Top Cruise has stated that the project will have the same tone as the first film, including using the same score. We think that the film would have been here sooner but it had been put on hold after the death of director Tony Scott, who was the original director of the first “Top Gun” movie.


