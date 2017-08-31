The Voice Does Retro Movie Trailer Promo Video For Season 13- WATCH

By MelissaOnK923

The Voice is throwing it back to the ‘70s in a new promo for the show’s 13th season.

The clip is definitely more like a movie trailer of an action packed 70’s movie. It featuring mentors Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson who are all judges on season 13 of The Voice. There are explosions, car chases, fake punches and bell bottoms galore.

Adam crashes through a glass window, Blake proves he’s a master of disguise, Miley hangs on to the hood of a car, and Jennifer swirls nunchucks like a pro. Even host Carson Daly makes an appearance as a clumsy mechanic named Lug Nut.

The Voice premieres September 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.