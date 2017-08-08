The Twitter World Reacts To The Bachelorette’s Finale Decision

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well, it finally happened… The Bachelorette finally had one of the MOST DRAMATIC episodes yet. LOL but all joking aside, last night’s finale episode of The Bachelorette was an emotional one for everyone… even the audiance. Rachel was granted her wish for a dream proposal by Bryan Abasolo–but first had to endure some heartbreaking goodbyes. The initial goodbye came early in the night when Rachel told Eric she had love for him–but wasn’t “in love” with him. Later, Rachel and Peter met on the night before the final rose ceremony in Rioja, Spain, to discuss whether he would be ready to pop the question. When he told Rachel that he loved her, but wasn’t ready to propose, she walked away from the relationship. As part of the finale special, Rachel and Peter later reunited in front of a live audience and admitted they were both “frustrated” by the other’s expectations during their final conversation in Spain. People in the Twitter world were not okay with the decision Rachel made. Here are just some of the tweets that we came across…

#Bachelorette Me having to watch Bryan get that rose when I know Rachel & Peter are in love with each other pic.twitter.com/OQfsjftS8W — Brittney (@brittster_bot) August 8, 2017

Imagine wanting a so bad that u leave the love of ur life cause he realistically isn't prepared 2 propose after 10 dates #bachelorette — Simøne (@officiialsimone) August 8, 2017

I needed more wine for this #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/9ZeP5mIUOV — Simply Audree Kate (@simplyaudreek) August 8, 2017

I don't like how Rachel is treating Peter. Can this be over with? I'm done seeing Peter sad and upset and hurt. #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/DNqlW7vrqM — Danielle Carlson (@DanCar116) August 8, 2017

Wait did I hear correctly? She said peter is ready for marriage and Eric is not?! I'm shook. #bachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/1FdzmM1Kv3 — Rebecca (@pancakebecky) August 8, 2017

The bachelorette is proof that really are a girls best friend. Who needs a Peter when you can have a Neil, I mean Bryan?!?! #bachelorette — Rubi Soto (@Rubiredwriting) August 8, 2017

peter is too good for the #bachelorette. he shouldn't be made to feel bad for not wanting to propose after 6 weeks. — Emily Beck (@em_beck28) August 8, 2017