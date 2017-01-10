When its time to start thinking about having a kid, people always say “if you wait until you’re ready, or the”perfect timing” it’ll never happen. Which makes sense because a study was just released stating that it’ll cost you about a quarter-million dollars–not counting college tuition to raise a child to the age of 18. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the average cost of raising a child born in 2015 at $233,610 before that youngster turns 18. The biggest expenses were housing, food and child care. But despite the fact that you’ll often hear parents grumbling about diapers and other toddler-related expenses, teenagers actually cost more. For example, it costs 22 percent more to feed a 15-year-old than it does to feed a 6-year-old on an annual basis. Families in the urban Northeast typically rack up the the steepest child-rearing tabs, while rural residents have the cheapest.