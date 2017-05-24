Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2017

The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.

The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.
The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

Orlando will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, the NFL announced Wednesday. Last season, the NFL played its all-star game in Orlando for the first time at Camping World Stadium.

The NFL has a two-year deal with an option for a third year to play the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The 2018 game will feature the AFC vs. NFC format, which returned last season.

Source: WFTV


