The Next Bachelorette Announced On After The Final Rose

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

SPOILER ALERT: this has multiple spoiler alerts if you aren’t caught up on The Bachelor episodes!

But let’s get down to the nitty-gritty of it. On Tuesday nights episode of After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison Announced the next Bachelorette… Becca Kufrin!

Yes, she was picked as the final winner of the Bachelor and Arie did propose to her and yes, they were engaged… for about a month. Then Arie broke off the engagement and went after the runner-up to confess his true feelings. Last night on ATFR, Arie proposed to Lauren (the runner-up) and they will now (hopefully) be living happily ever after.

After Becca K was humiliated on live TV by being dumped by her bachelor fiance, she is ready to take on a new journey and find her love on the next season of the Bachelorette that is set to air on Memorial Day, May 28th!