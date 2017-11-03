The 5 Most Ridiculous Items On Oprah’s 2017 List Of Favorite Things

By MelissaOnK923

Every year, Oprah releases a list of her favorite things and where to buy them and it’s always right before Christmas so people can use it as a reference when shopping for family and friends. Well, she has already released this year’s annual list of favorite things and it includes 105 items that together will cost you roughly $14,000. Some of the stuff is pretty standard (books, a TV, etc.), but others are a little ridiculous unless you have an Oprah-sized budget. Here are the 5 craziest/most ridiculous things on her list of favorite things for 2017…

Four fancy chocolate bars for $50. Are your Hershey bars made with pure olive oil? No? You’ll need these, then. A $69 chicken pie. Oprah says this pie is “the closest to homemade” she’s ever tasted. She could easily make this pie for a sixth of the price, but we’ll let that slide. A $45 “Gratitude” jar. This jar – which includes cards on which you write what you’re grateful for – is the fancy, not-free version of giving your loved ones a recycled sauce jar and a stack of Post-It notes. A beautiful luxury home for birds you don’t own. These very beautiful little bird houses cost between $91 and $201 and will ensure that the local wildlife has a place to come home to after long days of seed-eating. Five pounds of blueberries. Just a big box of blueberries! Flash frozen! From Maine! Under $50!

Here is the link that will show you everything on Oprah’s list…

Oprah’s List of Favorite Things 2017