There is no rule that says a couple is only aloud ___ amount of selfies… and we aren’t sure how many selfies a couple SHOULD take together. But if anyone ever suggests you’re going OVERBOARD on them . . . that’s not a good sign according to this new study. The study says that the more selfies a couple takes, the less likely they are to stay together. The researchers say it’s because taking a ton of selfies is a sign that one of both of you in ANXIOUS and INSECURE about your relationship… so you’re overcompensating with photos to show the world that things are totally perfect. Which there are people who take a TON of selfies and never post them. They just keep them for personal memories… and we would have to say those would have to be an exception to this new study cause that’s just plain cute. What do you think?