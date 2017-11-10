Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is kind of a HUGE deal to a lot of fans… I mean, the girl WIPED her social media accounts to announce she was coming out with new music…Well, some fans couldn’t wait until today to get the highly-anticipated album and it leaked online Thursday, 12 hours before its official release. The singer’s diehard fans quickly took to Twitter to express their anger.

“If you want to listen to the leak ahead of time, that’s personal and that’s on you. But as a fan, you should know that Taylor wants this to be a secret until literally midnight. You’re betraying her trust,” one Swiftie wrote.

Another declared, “Leaked or not, Taylor is getting my coins. My girl is not gonna flop. Not on my watch.” Taylor is notorious for going to extreme measures to protect her music.