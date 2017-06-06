Of course the drama never ceases on the Bachelorette but on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, the drama reached an all time hight when Rachel Lindsay gave several questionable contestants the boot. The purge started at the top of the episode, when DeMario returned to the mansion to try and convince Rachel to take him back after she cut him last week over some ex-girlfriend drama. After Rachel assured DeMario that he wasn’t welcome, she proceeded to cut enemies Blake and Lucas (aka “Whaboom”). Blake then used his exit interview to verbally attack Lucas and blame his “clown” behavior for his own early exit. On a sadder note, Rachel also decided to send home her childhood friend Fred, explaining that she couldn’t see past the “little boy” she counseled at summer camp and couldn’t reciprocate the feelings he had for her