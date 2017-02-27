According to an annual poll that just came out, the Tooth Fairy paid an average of $4.66 per tooth last year, which is an all-time high.

That’s up 19% from 2015, when it was $3.91 per tooth. And the price for a FIRST tooth hit $5.72.

If you do the math, that means she paid out just over $290 MILLION for teeth last year.

Kids in the western part of the U.S. got the biggest payouts last year at $5.96 per tooth. Kids in the Northeast got $5.08 . . . kids in the South got $4.57 . . . and kids in the Midwest averaged $4.04 per tooth.

48% of parents said they make their kids save their Tooth Fairy money . . . another 48% let them spend it . . . and 3% said it gets donated to charity.