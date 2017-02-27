Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2017

The Average Amount The Tooth Fairy is Paying For Teeth Has Gone Up

According to an annual poll that just came out, the Tooth Fairy paid an average of $4.66 per tooth last year, which is an all-time high.

That’s up 19% from 2015, when it was $3.91 per tooth. And the price for a FIRST tooth hit $5.72.

If you do the math, that means she paid out just over $290 MILLION for teeth last year.

Kids in the western part of the U.S. got the biggest payouts last year at $5.96 per tooth. Kids in the Northeast got $5.08 . . . kids in the South got $4.57 . . . and kids in the Midwest averaged $4.04 per tooth.

48% of parents said they make their kids save their Tooth Fairy money . . . another 48% let them spend it . . . and 3% said it gets donated to charity.


