Posted: February 03, 2017

The Amount of People Who DON’T Watch The Superbowl May Surprise You

The Amount of People Who DON'T Watch The Superbowl May Surprise You
The Amount of People Who DON’T Watch The Superbowl May Surprise You

Luke Bryan is so worried about messing up the national Anthem in front of the everyone who is going to be watching the Superbowl this Sunday but according to a new survey, there wont be as many people watching as you would think. In fact, almost a THIRD of us don’t plan on watching it.

46% of people said they’ll definitely watch . . . 23% are “somewhat likely” to . . . and 31% said they probably won’t. Here are three more random stats from the survey.

  1. 39% said football is their favorite sport to watch on TV, which is the most by far. 12% said basketball . . . 10% said baseball . . . 8% said soccer . . . 6% said NASCAR . . . and 5% said hockey. Another 13% said they don’t watch sports at all.
  2. 20% of us think our favorite team has been “cursed” at some point in the past. That includes 24% of men and 15% of women.
  3. A quarter of us think GOD will directly affect who wins the Super Bowl this weekend. 25% think He determines the outcome of sporting events. 73% think He’s got better things to do.

