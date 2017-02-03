Luke Bryan is so worried about messing up the national Anthem in front of the everyone who is going to be watching the Superbowl this Sunday but according to a new survey, there wont be as many people watching as you would think. In fact, almost a THIRD of us don’t plan on watching it.

46% of people said they’ll definitely watch . . . 23% are “somewhat likely” to . . . and 31% said they probably won’t. Here are three more random stats from the survey.