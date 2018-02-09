Now Playing
Posted: February 09, 2018

The 2018 MegaTicket Is Here!

The 2018 MegaTicket Is Here!

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Every year the Country Megaticket allows you to go to multiple shows for a discounted price and this year is no different! 5 shows, in Tampa, all summer long, starting at $159?! HECK YES!! The lineup is amazing too…

 

May 11th- Alan Jackson
July 20th- Rascal Flatts with Dan &amp; Shay &amp; Carly Pearce
August 3rd- Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town
September 15th- Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne &amp; LANCO
September 28th-Lady Antebellum, Special Guest, and Russell Dickerson
There may even be more artists added as we get closer. More openers and maybe even more special guests!
Presale is happening next Wednesday (2/14)- We will have a code for you soon!
PS- we are GIVING you a pair this weekend! It’s a text on the 10’s weekend with K92.3. So every hour, all weekend long, we have a pair of Megatickets to give you with your name on it so you can see all 5 shows on us!

