The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The Academy of Country Music Awards are taking place April 15th in the city of lights… Las Vegas! The ACM’s are one of the BIGGEST night’s in country music and this year is going to be quite a show. The performers were just announced and some of country music’s biggest names will be taking the stage this year. The star-studded lineup so far includes:

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett.