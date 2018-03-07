Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: March 07, 2018

The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced

Comments

Related

View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced
View Larger
The 2018 ACM Performers Have Been Announced

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The Academy of Country Music Awards are taking place April 15th in the city of lights… Las Vegas! The ACM’s are one of the BIGGEST night’s in country music and this year is going to be quite a show. The performers were just announced and some of country music’s biggest names will be taking the stage this year. The star-studded lineup so far includes:

Jason Aldean

jason aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

kelseaa

Dierks Bentley

dierkss

Luke Bryan

luke

Florida Georgia Line

fgll

Miranda Lambert

miranda

Maren Morris

maremn

Thomas Rhett.

thgomas rhett

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation