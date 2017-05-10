Team Adam Loses Two Singers Last Night On “The Voice”

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, two singers from Team Adam were sent home ahead of the semifinals. After announcing the seven singers saved by America’s votes, host Carson Daly revealed that Team Adam’s Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah, as well as Team Alicia’s Vanessa Ferguson, would have to give last chance performances for the final spot. Lilli kicked off the performances with a powerful cover of Billie Holiday’s “Stormy Weather,” followed by Mark’s take on “Sorry” by Justin Bieber. However, it was Vanessa’s joyful version of Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life” that earned her the Instant Save and a spot in next week’s semifinals. Charlie Puth and Maren Morris also stopped by to perform their new singles.