Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time

The Daily Mail has published photos of what it claims are Taylor Swift and actor beau Joe Alwyn boarding a private jet together in his native UK, marking the first time the rumored couple has been photographed together. It seems as though Taylor is taking a new approach to this relationship than she has other in the past… Swift and Alwyn both obscured their faces with dark hoodies as they climbed the jet’s steps; as a source previously told People, “Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe…She has learned from the past.” As The Daily Mail notes, Swift’s past love interests include Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, and Joe Jonas