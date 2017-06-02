Now Playing
Posted: June 02, 2017

Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time

Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time
taylor swift and joe alwyn Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time
taylor swift and joe alwyn Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time
Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time
Taylor Swift Spotted With Joe Alwyn For The First Time

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

taylor swift and joe alwynCredit: Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

taylor swift and joe alwyn Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Daily Mail has published photos of what it claims are Taylor Swift and actor beau Joe Alwyn boarding a private jet together in his native UK, marking the first time the rumored couple has been photographed together. It seems as though Taylor is taking a new approach to this relationship than she has other in the past… Swift and Alwyn both obscured their faces with dark hoodies as they climbed the jet’s steps; as a source previously told People, “Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe…She has learned from the past.” As The Daily Mail notes, Swift’s past love interests include Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, and Joe Jonas


