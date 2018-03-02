By MelissaOnK923

It has been an emotional few days for the Tustin Police Department in Tustin, California. They lost a great service member and then got an unexpected delivery of flowers in his memory from an unexpected source. Sgt. Delbert “Del” Pickney is the officer that passed away on February 22nd of a heart attack. He was honored by one of the biggest artists in the world today, Taylor Swift. She sent the police department large, white, heart-shaped arrangement came with a note that read: “In Loving Memory of Your Dedication & Service — Taylor Swift.”

Pickney’s 17-year-old daughter Ryan shared a photo of the flowers with a message of gratitude for Taylor: “Thank you @taylorswift13 for recognizing my dad’s service; it was much appreciated.”

The Tustin Police Department also shared a photo with a message of thanks:

“We received this beautiful wreath today to honor Master Sergeant Pickney’s life of service,” read the tweet. “Thank you @taylorswift13 for this gesture. It means a great deal to all of us. And thank you for your continued support of our brave men and women in law enforcement.”

Pickney oversaw a wellness program and co-founded the department’s softball league, reports The Orange County Register. He is survived by his wife, Michele, and their two daughters, Ryan, 17, and Rachel, 15.