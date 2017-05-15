Taylor Swift Sends Fan, Who Graduated From UCF, A Graduation Gift

It looks as if a huge Taylor Swift fan, Ashley Silver, took a leap of faith and invited her favorite singer to her graduation party just to see what would happen… and Taylor Swift responded. The 27-year-old singer sent a sweet handwritten note and a huge bouquet of flowers to the new grad over the weekend. “I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD. I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13,” Silvers captioned a photo of her gifts on Twitter. She also told E! News that she was thankful to Taylor for “showing me that you see us and appreciate us just as much as we do you.” In her letter, Taylor congratulated Silvers on her graduation and expressed regret that she can’t make it. “The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th… that’s my kinda party,” she wrote. She went on to tell Silvers, “I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me.”

