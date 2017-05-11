Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall

Uh oh… its looking like bad news for Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston who had better prepare themselves because Taylor Swift is gearing up to release a new album this fall. According to Us Weekly, Taylor has been quietly recording new music with hopes of releasing her sixth studio album in the fall. “She’s continuing down the pop route,” one source confirms. “She’s just excited to get back out there.” Taylor took a break from music and the limelight in the aftermath of breakups with Harris and Hiddleston and a feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The star has hardly been seen in public since January and didn’t post on Instagram for two months.