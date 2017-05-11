Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall

Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift To Release New Album This Fall

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Uh oh… its looking like bad news for Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston who had better prepare themselves because Taylor Swift is gearing up to release a new album this fall. According to Us Weekly, Taylor has been quietly recording new music with hopes of releasing her sixth studio album in the fall. “She’s continuing down the pop route,” one source confirms. “She’s just excited to get back out there.” Taylor took a break from music and the limelight in the aftermath of breakups with Harris and Hiddleston and a feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The star has hardly been seen in public since January and didn’t post on Instagram for two months.


