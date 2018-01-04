Taco Bell Announces $1 Nacho Fries

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Starting January 25, Taco Bell will be selling Nacho Fries for just $1 at locations nationwide. The fast-food chain said in a statement that the fries are flavored with “bold Mexican seasoning” and will be served with a side of “warm nacho cheese.” The news comes in the wake of Taco Bell announcing last month that it will be adding 20 new menus to its dollar menu over the course of 2018.