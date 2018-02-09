Superbowl Selfie Kid Surprised By Justin Timberlake On The Ellen Show

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Everyone who was watching the Superbowl halftime show knows who this kid is. His name is Ryan Mckenna and he has been the face of MANY memes on the internet and was INSTANTLY famous on social media just for being in the right place at the right time. He was at Superbowl 52 rooting for the Patriots when Justin Timerblake took the stage at halftime. The Superbowl selfie kid worked his way down from his seats to where Justin Timberlake was in the crowd for his performance. He explained why he was staring at his phone, which apparently wasn’t to google “Who is Justin Timberlake,” but to get his camera up. He says because he had an iPhone 6 it was very slow and shut off on him. Ellen Degeneres surprised Ryan by getting Justin Timberlake on the phone and the surprises didn’t stop there. Justin Timberlake then surprised Ryan with tickets and backstage passes to his show in Michigan later this year, and Ellen surprised the whole family with home tickets to a Patriots game next season with pre-game field passes.

Crazy how being in the right place at the right time can get you so many amazing experiences. Ryan McKenna, AKA Superbowl Selfie Kid, is one lucky dude!