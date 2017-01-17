Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

Study Proves Gossiping Makes You Skinnier

Study Proves Gossiping Makes You Skinnier
Study Proves Gossiping Makes You Skinnier

There is a reason that gossiping is so fun and so hard to stop doing. It may be bad karma, but according to this study… its great for your health AND it makes you skinnier.

A new study from the University of Pavia in Italy found that gossiping about other people immediately makes your brain release more oxytocin.

And more oxytocin can help relieve stress . . . relieve pain . . . increase weight loss . . . fight depression . . . and make you generally happier.

The researchers found gossiping makes your brain release more oxytocin than any other type of conversation. And they think it’s because it helps people instantly BOND more than any other type of conversation.


