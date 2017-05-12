Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 12, 2017

Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo

Comments

Related

View Larger
Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (8137801al) Steve Harvey 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation, Manila, Philippines - 30 Jan 2017 US presenter and comedian Steve Harvey hosts the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines 30 January 2017. A total of 86 candidates competed for the crown.
View Larger
Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (8137801al) Steve Harvey 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation, Manila, Philippines - 30 Jan 2017 US presenter and comedian Steve Harvey hosts the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines 30 January 2017. A total of 86 candidates competed for the crown.
View Larger
Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo
View Larger
Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (8137801al) Steve Harvey 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation, Manila, Philippines - 30 Jan 2017 US presenter and comedian Steve Harvey hosts the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines 30 January 2017. A total of 86 candidates competed for the crown.
View Larger
Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo
View Larger
Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Steve Harvey isn’t sorry about the leaked memo that says his staff is not allowed to speak to him unless they are directly spoken to by him. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me–so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday evening, a day after the lengthy message went viral. “I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in. I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

He continued, “Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock. I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.'” The talk show host continued, “If you come out your house, you don’t want anybody on your porch waiting on you,” he said. “You walk to your car, you don’t want people bothering you on your way to your car. Everybody wants the freedom to be able to move around… I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter. I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation