Steve Harvey is being sued for quite a chunk of money by his second ex-wife Mary Shackelford, E! News has learned, for upwards of $60 million dollars.

E! News has obtained some court documents that explain the comedian’s ex claims that her life has never been the same following their divorce in 2005.

Mary alleges that since the marraige ended (over 12 years ago) she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicate in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle.

She is suing Steve for a lengthy list of things, including child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.” The lawsuit states: “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

Back in April, Mary posted a series of YouTube videos alleging that she never received her divorce settlement after the two split. “The judge said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets but that never happened,” she explained. “Steve Harvey owes me $50 million and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights. I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he’s done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars.”

Steve and Mary were married from 1996 to 2005. Steve then married Marjorie Bridges-Woods in 2007. The two have been together ever since.