Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 05, 2017

Statistically The Best Cities to Find a New Job

Comments

Related

View Larger
Statistically The Best Cities to Find a New Job
View Larger
Statistically The Best Cities to Find a New Job

If you have decided that its time time you start looking for a new job… read this study that WalletHub.com released that lists the best and worst cities for getting a job this year. It’s rankings are based multiple aspects of the city like job openings, the job market, growth, annual income, commuting times and more.

As of right now, the best city for getting an awesome new job is Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here’s the rest of the top 10: Plano, Texas . . . Orlando . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . San Francisco . . . Rancho Cucamonga, California . . . Chandler, Arizona . . . Salt Lake City . . . Tempe, Arizona . . . and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 10 worst cities are: Detroit . . . Fresno, California . . . Bakersfield, California . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Oxnard, California . . . Worcester, Massachusetts . . . Cleveland . . . Tallahassee, Florida . . . and Rochester, New York.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation