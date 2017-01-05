Statistically The Best Cities to Find a New Job

If you have decided that its time time you start looking for a new job… read this study that WalletHub.com released that lists the best and worst cities for getting a job this year. It’s rankings are based multiple aspects of the city like job openings, the job market, growth, annual income, commuting times and more.

As of right now, the best city for getting an awesome new job is Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here’s the rest of the top 10: Plano, Texas . . . Orlando . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . San Francisco . . . Rancho Cucamonga, California . . . Chandler, Arizona . . . Salt Lake City . . . Tempe, Arizona . . . and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 10 worst cities are: Detroit . . . Fresno, California . . . Bakersfield, California . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Oxnard, California . . . Worcester, Massachusetts . . . Cleveland . . . Tallahassee, Florida . . . and Rochester, New York.