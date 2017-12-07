Starbucks To Release Limited-Edition Christmas Tree Frappuccino

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

And Starbucks does it again, creating a signature drink just for the holidays! But this one is a little different. Very similar to the Unicorn Frappucino, the Dragon Frappucino, the Frankenstein Frappuccino, The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is limited-edition, includes the flavors of Christmas cheer and also looks like a tree itself.

According to PEOPLE, The holiday frappuccino is a Peppermint Mocha Creme base that represents the trunk of the tree. To get the green part atop that, Starbucks is using matcha whipped cream in the familiar conical swirl to emulate the shape of an evergreen. That “tree is decorated with a “garland” of caramel sauce and ornaments that are actually candied cranberries. To top it off, the tree topper is a slice of strawberry.

The new drink is available beginning Thursday, December 7 and will be on the menu through Sunday, December 11 at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada. That’s right, unlike the fir you’ve set up in the living room, this tree is only going to last a few days.