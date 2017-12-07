Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: December 07, 2017

Starbucks To Release Limited-Edition Christmas Tree Frappuccino

Comments

Related

View Larger
Starbucks To Release Limited-Edition Christmas Tree Frappuccino

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

And Starbucks does it again, creating a signature drink just for the holidays! But this one is a little different. Very similar to the Unicorn Frappucino, the Dragon Frappucino, the Frankenstein Frappuccino, The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is limited-edition, includes the flavors of Christmas cheer and also looks like a tree itself.

According to PEOPLE, The holiday frappuccino is a Peppermint Mocha Creme base that represents the trunk of the tree. To get the green part atop that, Starbucks is using matcha whipped cream in the familiar conical swirl to emulate the shape of an evergreen. That “tree is decorated with a “garland” of caramel sauce and ornaments that are actually candied cranberries. To top it off, the tree topper is a slice of strawberry.

The new drink is available beginning Thursday, December 7 and will be on the menu through Sunday, December 11 at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada. That’s right, unlike the fir you’ve set up in the living room, this tree is only going to last a few days.

frappp


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

Vote In The Rare Country Awards

Vote In The Rare Country Awards

The Rare Country Awards are back, and you have a say in who takes home the hardware! Not only that, but your votes can land you an awesome flyaway trip to Nashville to see the Rare Country Awards in person! Hit the link to get your votes in today. 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation