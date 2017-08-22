Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2017

Starbucks Adds New Sushi Dish To The Menu

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Starbucks is always trying new things to keep its plethora of customers in a good mood and is more true than ever as they have announced that they’re adding a sushi burrito to its food menu. Called the Chicken Maki Roll, the seaweed-wrapped creation contains sushi rice, shredded chicken, cucumber, pickled cabbage, onions, and avocado with tomatillo salsa. The item is part of Starbucks’ new Mercato line, which includes grab-and-go lunch items such as sandwiches and soups. The Chicken Maki Roll is currently available at two locations in Chicago, but will be available at other stores in the future. Coffee and sushi… yum?

