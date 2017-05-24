Spicy Skittles & Spicy Starbursts Have Made Their Debut

The masterminds behind Skittles and Starbursts announced at the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago on Tuesday they are launching a spicy variety for both candies. Kind of ironic if you think about it…. they announced a spicy flavor of candy at a “Sweets” conventions… but they said “From flavors like honey sriracha to mango chipotle, confectioners and snack manufacturers both are increasingly turning to sweet to balance out hot, spicy or tangy flavors,” explains Susan Whiteside, vice-president of public relations and marketing communications for the National Confectioners Association. According to Food Business News, the Sweet Heat Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark. Meanwhile, the new Starbursts flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange, and Pipin’ Pineapple.