Posted: May 27, 2017

Soldier Meets Son For The First Time After 7 Month Deployment

Soldier Meets Son For The First Time After 7 Month Deployment
Soldier Meets Son For The First Time After 7 Month Deployment

By MelissaOnK923

It’s memorial day weekend this weekend! And this is where we remember the people who lost their lives while defending our country. Also, we want to thank those who have sacrificed things to defend our country, like this family here. Jon was deployed for 7 months and when he left his wife was 13 weeks pregnant. When Jon came back, he was able to meet his son, Elijah for the very first time.


