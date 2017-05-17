Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 17, 2017

A Sober Miley Cyrus Claims She HATES Her Wrecking Ball Music Video

Comments

Related

View Larger
A Sober Miley Cyrus Claims She HATES Her Wrecking Ball Music Video

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she regrets making such a provocative music video for her hit “Wrecking Ball.” “That’s something you can’t take away… swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” she admitted in a recent radio interview. “Once you do that in the mass that I did, it’s forever.” She added, “I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. No matter how much I just frolic with Emu, I’m always the naked girl on the wrecking ball… I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around.” She also joked, “That’s my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral. That’s my worst nightmare… is being like, ‘We’ll always remember Miley,’ and then that. ‘She was a great person.'”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation