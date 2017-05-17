Miley Cyrus has revealed that she regrets making such a provocative music video for her hit “Wrecking Ball.” “That’s something you can’t take away… swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” she admitted in a recent radio interview. “Once you do that in the mass that I did, it’s forever.” She added, “I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. No matter how much I just frolic with Emu, I’m always the naked girl on the wrecking ball… I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around.” She also joked, “That’s my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral. That’s my worst nightmare… is being like, ‘We’ll always remember Miley,’ and then that. ‘She was a great person.'”