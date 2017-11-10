Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: November 10, 2017

OJ Simpson Gets Thrown Out Of Popular Vegas Hotel For Being Too Drunk

Comments

Related

View Larger
OJ Simpson Gets Thrown Out Of Popular Vegas Hotel For Being Too Drunk

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

O.J. SIMPSON, you would think, would be enjoying the fact that he isn’t behind bars anymore. Well, that’s kind of what he’s doing… but wouldn’t you think he would be avoiding any and all activities that may put him back behind bars… not so much.
 
TMZ claims O.J. was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night after he got wasted . . . and a little too rowdy. 
 
They say he’s been hitting up the bars at that hotel since his release from prison, and on Wednesday he started arguing with the staff, and, quote, “glasses broke at the bar.”  Technically, they don’t say O.J. broke the glasses.
 
Security showed up and escorted him out.  He went without causing a scene . . . but he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.  
oj

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation