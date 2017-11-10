OJ Simpson Gets Thrown Out Of Popular Vegas Hotel For Being Too Drunk

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

O.J. SIMPSON, you would think, would be enjoying the fact that he isn’t behind bars anymore. Well, that’s kind of what he’s doing… but wouldn’t you think he would be avoiding any and all activities that may put him back behind bars… not so much.

TMZ claims O.J. was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night after he got wasted . . . and a little too rowdy.

They say he’s been hitting up the bars at that hotel since his release from prison, and on Wednesday he started arguing with the staff, and, quote, “glasses broke at the bar.” Technically, they don’t say O.J. broke the glasses.