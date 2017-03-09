Should Pineapple and Anchovies Be A

This debate has been going around on social media for so long now… is pineapple on pizza delicious or disgusting? Well at this point that debate will probably never be settled. Because a new survey asked people about different questionable pizza toppings, and after more than 340,000 votes, people were split 50-50 on whether pineapple is a good topping or not.

Here are the results on 10 other controversial pizza toppings . . .

1. Chicken . . . 71% say it’s good on pizza, 29% say it’s bad.

2. Onions . . . 67% good, 33% bad.

3. Mushrooms . . . 62% good, 38% bad.

4. Spinach . . . 50% good, 50% bad.

5. Olives . . . 46% good, 54% bad.

6. Ground beef . . . 44% good, 56% bad.

7. Sweet corn . . . 22% good, 78% bad.

8. Fried eggs . . . 17% good, 83% bad.

9. Anchovies . . . 11% good, 89% bad.

10. Canned tuna . . . 9% good, 91% bad