Ed Sheeran Is Fighting Ticket Scalpers For Fans

Ed Sheeran is taking a page from Eric Church’s book and is doing his fans a solid, Page Six reports. He’s working with the anti-scalping website Twickets to help people get resale tickets to his sold-out 2018 Australia tour at face value rather than marked up prices. It’s already expensive enough to go to concerts these days and at $168 ticket to a Sheeran concert it’s already steep but, for example, those sold out tickets can be found on other websites for $3,500. Twickets has over 500,000 users in the United Kingdom and is now launching in Australia. “A lot of artists are very conscious of what it looks like for them when their tickets sell on these resale sites,” says Twickets Managing Director Danny Hannaford. “We offer a fair solution to fans.”