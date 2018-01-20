Now Playing
Posted: January 20, 2018

Ed Sheeran Announces He Is Engaged On Instagram

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Huge news from one of the countries biggest superstars, Ed Sheeran! He took to social media today, Saturday 1/20, to announce that he and long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, got engaged right before New Years! He says “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

These two aren’t in the public eye very often but it wasn’t long ago that Ed Sheeran broke the internet when he took off his shoes and walked barefoot while his girlfriend wore his sneakers and he held her heels. Women everywhere loved him and men everywhere hated him for raising the bar. Chivalry at it’s best right here…

cherry ed.jpg

