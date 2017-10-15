By MelissaOnK923

People are absolutely insane! This guy would rather get bit by an alligator or a water moccasin than being taken to jail for a crime he DID commit. He stole a car and was driving down SR 46 when he was caught and decided to try and make a “run” for it… or more like a swim for it. Seminole County Sherrif’s office is now calling him Swamp Thing. They shared the helicopter video to Facebook and captioned it “Swamp Thing’s Camouflage Fail: Suspect driving a stolen car along SR 46 on the Volusia/Seminole County line, decides to take a dive. To avoid our Alert helicopter he tries to cover himself in vegetation. He’s soon “weeded out” by law enforcement and given an airboat ride to dry land–and jail. Thanks to our law enforcement partners Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and City Of Edgewater Police Department.”