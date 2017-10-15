Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: October 15, 2017

Seminole County Man Jumps Into Water Near SR 46 To Avoid Arrest After Stealing Car

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

People are absolutely insane! This guy would rather get bit by an alligator or a water moccasin than being taken to jail for a crime he DID commit.  He stole a car and was driving down SR 46 when he was caught and decided to try and make a “run” for it… or more like a swim for it. Seminole County Sherrif’s office is now calling him Swamp Thing. They shared the helicopter video to Facebook and captioned it “Swamp Thing’s Camouflage Fail: Suspect driving a stolen car along SR 46 on the Volusia/Seminole County line, decides to take a dive. To avoid our Alert helicopter he tries to cover himself in vegetation. He’s soon “weeded out” by law enforcement and given an airboat ride to dry land–and jail. Thanks to our law enforcement partners  Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and  City Of Edgewater Police Department.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation