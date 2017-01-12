Selena Gomez moves on From Bieber to THE WEEKEND

Hollywood is getting a little awkward between a few known celebrities. Selena Gomez, THE WEEKEND, and Bella Hadid to be exact. Selena and THE WEEKEND were spotted going out for dinner Tuesday night, then kissing and hugging outside the restaurant while they waited for their ride. They went out for a romantic dinner at an L.A. restaurant called Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday night.

And they were kissing and hugging outside the restaurant while they waited for their cars. A source says, quote, “They were there for three hours! Just the two of them. They came out and were so happy.” And while they arrived separately, they left in HIS car . . . leaving Selena’s driver to follow behind them.

As much fun as they obviously had, another source says this is all new, and not serious. Yet. But it’s already gotten awkward, because yesterday, model Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Bella is The Weeknd’s ex . . . they just broke up a few months ago. And Selena is friends with her sister Gigi.