Posted: March 02, 2018

See Carly Pearce Celebrate Her First ACM Win At 35,000 Feet In The Air

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

A lot of firsts are happening this past year for Carly Pearce. Very first song on the radio, very first number one song, very first ACM nomination… BUT there is something that she is the first ever artist to do. She celebrated with an entire Southwest flight when she found out she got an ACM award because she found out mid-flight at 35,000 feet.

Documenting the happy moment on social media, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter could barely contain her excitement upon learning the news, and neither could the rest of the plane.

“Ladies and gentlemen can we have your attention for just a moment? We have country recording artist Carly Pearce onboard this morning and she just found out she  received her first ACM nomination for new female vocal artist of the year,” one of the plane’s flight attendants announced over a loudspeaker in a video the country singer shared on her Facebook.

“Let’s give her a round of applause,” the flight attendant added.

Soaking up the happy moment, Peace stood up and adorably shouted, “Yes!”

Pictures and video of the joyous event are below (via Carly Pearce’s Instagram)

There are no comments yet.

 
 

