Posted: February 10, 2017

Posted: February 10, 2017

Save Money and Still Take Your Significant Other Out For Valentines Day

Save Money and Still Take Your Significant Other Out For Valentines Day
Save Money and Still Take Your Significant Other Out For Valentines Day

Americans will spend almost $4 BILLION on a night out for Valentine’s Day this year. If you’re looking to save some cash, here are four restaurants offering promotions that will let you eat for free or cheap . . .

  1. Hooters. We already told you about this one . . . but Hooters will give you 10 free wings if you bring in a picture of your ex and let them shred it for you.
  2. Fogo de Chão. If you make a reservation to have dinner anytime between TODAY and Valentine’s Day, you’ll receive a complimentary lunch or dinner card that you can return and use any time before the end of April.
  3. Qdoba Mexican Eats. They’re doing a promotion called “Qdoba for a Kiss”, which is good for a buy-one-get-one-free entree on Valentine’s Day. You just have to kiss your significant other . . . or if you’re single, they say you can plant one on a photo of your favorite celebrity on your cell phone.
  4. Waffle House. Waffle House probably isn’t the restaurant you think of when you’re trying to be ROMANTIC. But many locations go all out for Valentine’s Day with candles, dim lights, cloth napkins, tablecloths, and specials like rib-eye and eggs. Call your location to see if they’re participating and to make reservations.

Hey… No problem in saving a quick buck during a holiday all about love right?


