Well looks like Florida got REALLY lucky in the police officer department… It seems like people will get a lot less upset now when they get pulled over, especially in Gainesville and Sarasota! Gainesville Police Dept. had a photo of 3 of their officers go viral with over 185 thousand comments on the photo about how handsome the three officers were (and some other inappropriate comments lol Click HERE to read those). So now, the Sarasota Police Department is responding to the attention they got with a photo of 4 of their officers and a caption that reads “Officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner & Hughes responded to help our friends at the North Port Police Department & North Port Fire Department this afternoon with rescues due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Irma. Gainesville Police Departmenthas nothing on us ” And of course, this post went viral also, read the comments that this photo got below… HAHAH