By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This summer is going to be ONE BIG PARTY since Sam Hunt will join Luke Bryan for the stadium dates on his What Makes You Country Tour. Already this year, Sam traveled quite a bit but where music is involved, he has been to the Caribbean to play Luke’s annual Crash My Playa getaway vacation.

But it was just discovered that Sam Hunt isn’t the only person from Sam’s family to have met, and worked with Luke Bryan!

“I discovered Luke’s music several years ago when I was in college,” Sam explains. “I came home one weekend and walked in the house, and everybody was gathered around the TV. My mom said, ‘Hey, come over here, come over here! Your brother’s in a country music video.’ And it was an artist named Luke Bryan. He had a song called ‘All My Friends Say’ and they recorded this video at my brother’s fraternity house.”

“All My Friends Say” was Luke’s debut single, back in 2007.

“We were all wound up and excited, because we got to see 2.5 seconds of the back of my brother’s head in this Luke Bryan video,” Sam continues. “So, needless to say, myself and all the folks back home are excited about this tour.”

Hunt’s road trip with Bryan on the 13-city What Makes You Country Tour: Stadium Sized trek kicks off May 31 in Toronto.