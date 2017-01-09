This was definitely one of the highlights of the Golden Globe Awards Sunday Night. While accepting his award, Ryan Gosling pretty much gave all the credit to hispartner, Eva Mendes. “I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film,” Gosling said. “My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.” Ryan Gosling also dedicated his win to Mendes’ late brother, Juan Carlos