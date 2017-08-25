Now Playing
Posted: August 25, 2017

Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z Set To Host SNL

Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z Set To Host SNL
Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z Set To Host SNL

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Ryan Gosling will host the 43rd season premiere of  Saturday Night Live on September 30. He will be joined by musical guest Jay-Z. NBC’s sketch comedy series announced the news via Instagram on Thursday by posting a photo of three index cards bearing the date and both Gosling and Jay-Z’s names.  Entertainment Tonight notes that Gosling’s sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 will hit theaters the weekend after SNL’s season premiere, while Jay-Z will likely perform tracks off his latest album 4:44.

