Posted: January 11, 2017

Runaway Country Artist Search

Runaway Country Artist Search
Runaway Country Artist Search

By AJ Maguire

 

Have you got the pipes?

Can you carry a tune in a bucket?

NOW is your time to shine!

Runaway Country Artist Search to play the Main Stage right before Jason Aldean and Tyler Farr!

Send us a link to your performance at enter@runawaycountry.com.

Independent judges will select from all entries to compete at Fun Spot, House of Blues and more hot spots around central Florida.

The winner warms up Aldean and Farr with your two best songs!

Open to soloists, duos and bands. 

Presented by Fun Spot America

 


