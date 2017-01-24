“Rings” TV Store Prank

What would you do if this happened to you?! NOPE!

The new movie “Rings” comes out next Friday. It’s the new sequel to the horror movie “The Ring” . . . where the girl with long dark hair climbs out of a TV. And there’s a new YouTube video where the producers prank people by making it happen in real life.

They pranked people at an electronics store by showing them how realistic their HD TVs look. Then a girl who’s dressed like the girl from the movie actually climbs out of one and attacks them. (not sure if this is a great sales tactic, or wrong on so many levels) hahah.

It’s actually amazing how many people don’t realize it’s a prank right away.