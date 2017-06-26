Retirees Busted for Running Meth Lab & Golf Cart Chop Shop

Some old folks may be spending their golden years behind bars after they were busted last week for operating a meth lab and golf cart chop shop from their home inside a Florida retirement community. On Wednesday, a Sumter County SWAT team descended on a home in The Villages and made five arrests following neighbors’ complaints as well as their own sting operation, during which undercover deputies bought drugs at the house on three occasions. But wait, there’s more! During the raid, cops realized the home’s residents were also running a golf cart chop shop after findng cart parts on site.

