Recap Of The Bachelorette Premier- Night One

If you watched Monday night’s premiere episode of The Bachelorette then you will agree that Rachel Lindsay met a diverse group of suitors and diverse is quite an understatement LOL–including a guy in a penguin outfit and a fella named Lucas who couldn’t stop yelling “Whaboom!” Construction Sales Rep Matt made an interesting first impression by exiting the limo wearing a penguin costume because he heard that Rachel “likes penguins.” Later, 30-year-old Lucas introduced himself by getting in Rachel’s face and introducing her to his over-the-top “Whaboom” catchphrase. While the majority of the guys found Lucas’ antics to be annoying, Blake E. went as far as to question Lucas about his intentions on the show. Ultimately, Rachel had the most chemistry with Spanish-speaking chiropractor Bryan, who ended the night with the first (and second) kiss, as well as the First Impression rose.