Posted: October 13, 2017

5 Random, But Interesting, Facts About Friday, The 13th

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

We’ve got a bunch of stats here for Friday the 13th.  Hopefully they’ll make you feel LESS nervous . . .
 
 
1.  74% of people say they’ve had bad luck on a Friday the 13th in the past.
 
 
2.  But that could just be people overstating things.  Statistically speaking, today isn’t any more dangerous than any other day.  A study out of Finland found there’s no increase in bad things happening on Friday the 13th.
 
 
3.  5% of people plan to stay in their house all day today just to be safe.
 
 
4.  This is only the fifth time in the past three decades that Friday the 13th has happened in October.  The previous ones are 1989, 1995, 2000, and 2006.
 
 
5.  Every single year has to have at least one Friday the 13th, and some years can have up to three.  The next one is in April of next year.

