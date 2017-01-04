Now Playing
Posted: January 04, 2017

Puppy Bowl 2017 Features 3 Special-Needs Dogs

By AJ Maguire

 

Animal Planet has revealed the lineup for its 2017 Puppy Bowl, which includes three adoptable special-needs dogs sure to melt your football-loving heart. The players include a deaf dog named Doobert and a three-legged pooch named Lucky who’s already amassed a huge following on Twitter. “There’s going to be a three-legged dog in the Puppy Bowl this year and I’m going to cry,“ one fan tweeted on Tuesday. The 13th annual Puppy Bowl will air on February 5, a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday, although the canine contest was taped back in October at a studio in Manhattan.

The Puppy Bowl Will Feature Three Special-Needs Dogs This Year – BuzzFeed News: https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareinstein/puppy-bowl-roster-2017?utm_term=.fsXQ72Aakg#.nsWgjDVGkE

Puppy Bowl XIII Starting Lineup | Puppy Bowl | Animal Planet: http://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/puppy-bowl/photos/puppy-bowl-xiii-starting-lineup/


