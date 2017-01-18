Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2017

Proof that the Younger Generation uses Social Media LESS than the Older Crowd

Proof that the Younger Generation uses Social Media LESS than the Older Crowd
Proof that the Younger Generation uses Social Media LESS than the Older Crowd

Here’s some proof that older people now spend more time on social media than people than the younger generations, according to a new study. It also found women spend more time on social media than men.

Of course, by old, we mean “35 and up,” which isn’t old . . . unless you ask a teenager or someone in their 20s to define “old.”

According to a new study by Nielsen, people 35 to 49 now spend the most hours of any age group on social media. They spend an average of seven hours a week. People 18 to 34 spend just over six hours a week.

The study also found women spend more time on social media than men. 25% of women’s time online is on Facebook, Instagram, and the rest . . . versus 19% for men.

And Facebook is still the most popular social network.


