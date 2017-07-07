Now Playing
Posted: July 07, 2017

Pringles Releases New Chicken Top Ramen Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Pringles Releases New Chicken Top Ramen Flavored Chips For Limited Time

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

In case you’ve ever wondered what Pringles mixed with Top Ramen would taste like, the chip-maker has come out with a new Top Ramen Chicken flavor. “This takes me right back to my college dorm room, and I don’t hate it,” one Pringles aficionado tells  Cosmopolitan of the new flavor, which is available exclusively at Dollar General stores. And the funny part is, one can of pringles is probably the same price as an entire box of Ramen… LOL


