In case you’ve ever wondered what Pringles mixed with Top Ramen would taste like, the chip-maker has come out with a new Top Ramen Chicken flavor. “This takes me right back to my college dorm room, and I don’t hate it,” one Pringles aficionado tells Cosmopolitan of the new flavor, which is available exclusively at Dollar General stores. And the funny part is, one can of pringles is probably the same price as an entire box of Ramen… LOL